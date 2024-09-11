A tragic accident occurred at dawn today in Borgo Mezzanone, about 10 kilometers from Foggia, where a laborer of about 25 years was killed and another seriously injured. The two men, both originally from Mali, were traveling on a scooter when they were hit by a hit-and-run car. The driver of the vehicle fled without providing assistance, but during the escape the car overturned. The driver, still unidentified, managed to escape on foot and is now wanted by the police.

A hit-and-run driver runs over two farm workers: a 25-year-old boy dies

The accident had consequences dramatic: one of the laborers, seriously injured, immediately taken to the hospital, died shortly after due to an abdominal hemorrhage. The other young man is hospitalized in critical conditions at the Policlinico of Foggia, with serious fractures to the pelvis, legs and a shoulder.

Gangmastering and exploitation

The victim, without documents, was probably part of the fraudulent workforce in the Apulian countryside, a phenomenon that for years has tragically marked the area of ​​Borgo Mezzanone, sadly known for the presence of the gangmastering. Here, foreign laborers are often employed in exploitative conditions, forced to live in makeshift accommodation and work in inhumane conditions. Gangmastering is not just a problem of illegal employment, but represents a phenomenon that damages the social and economic fabric of the country. The Italian government has adopted several measures to combat gangmastering, including the Law 199/2016which introduces severe penalties for gangmasters and employers who traffic workers illegally.

The police forces, who intervened promptly, are conducting a manhunt to track down the escaped driver. An ambulance and a helicopter rescue vehicle also arrived at the scene to assist the victims, but there was nothing that could be done for the deceased young man.

The car, abandoned a few dozen meters from the scene of the accident, is now under seizure to allow investigators to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident and identify the person responsible for the crime of failure to provide assistance.