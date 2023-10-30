Mattia Miscali was on board a Golf with his three friends: the police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics

The road accident occurred in Sardinia, between Tortolì and Lotzorai. Mattia Miscali he lost his life at just 20 years old, his three friends aged between sixteen and twenty were injured.

The sad story happened at dawn last Sunday, October 29th. Around 5:00 in the morning, Mattia Miscali and his three friends were traveling to on board a Volkswagen Golf. While they were at the State Road 125 interchange, the driver has lost control of the vehicle. It is not yet clear who of the four was driving and how he lost control of the car. The dynamics of the road accident are still under investigation by the police.

The vehicle began to skid and eventually stopped crashed. The violent impact left Mattia Miscali no escape. The front of the car was completely destroyed.

Health workers could do nothing to save Mattia Miscali’s life

After the alarm, 118 health workers, law enforcement officers and firefighters intervened on site. The latter took care of extracting all the friends from the sheet metal of the vehicle. Paramedics have tried to resuscitate the 20-year-old for a long time, but they were eventually forced to surrender and to declare his death. The other three teenagers were immediately transported to the emergency room.

Credit: Fire Brigade

The most serious is a 19 year old boy, who is currently hospitalized inBrotzu hospital in Cagliari. The other two friends, however, find themselves hospitalized atLanusei hospital.

Law enforcement officers have carried out all the necessary investigations at the site of the road accident and are trying to reconstruct the dynamics and understand what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The only certain thing is that the car has triggered a carom and ended the race with a fatal crash.