Tragedy in the night in Torno, 22 year old hit by a car at dawn, unfortunately he died instantly

A very serious accident occurred at dawn today, Sunday 24 March. Unfortunately a 22 years oldlost his life instantly after a car hit him and the attempts of the paramedics who intervened on site were of no avail.

With the hope of being able to save his life, the air ambulance also landed on the site where the accident occurred. But the doctors, for the young man they couldn't do anything, if not to declare his death. Obviously the dynamics is still unclear.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 4.40 am on Sunday 24 March. Precisely in the small town of I'll be back, which is located in the province of Como. The boy, perhaps after an evening with his friends, was walking on the side of the road, to return to his home.

When suddenly, the unthinkable happened. From what a car emerged, perhaps due to the poor visibility caused by the darkit has swept up. The driver stopped immediately and the desperate call to the paramedics was made. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old's condition was very noticeable after the impact serious right away.

The death of the 22-year-old after the accident which occurred at dawn

CREDIT: GO PLACES PRO

An ambulance and several police cars arrived on site urgently. The doctors, hoping to save the boy, also asked for the intervention of a doctor helicopter rescue.

They tried to resuscitate the 22-year-old for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. For the young man, the wounds reported in the impact, they turned out to be truly fatal and they could not help but confirm his heartbreaking death.

The agents are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. Obviously at the moment we don't know what happened or what happened generality of the victim. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.