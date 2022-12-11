Tragedy at college graduation: ceiling collapses and four people die

The municipal and health authorities of the Bolivian population of Achacachi confirmed this Sunday the death of at least four people and 17 injured by the collapse of a school shed that collapsed under the weight of accumulated hail while a graduation was being held.

The tragedy occurred around 4 pm (local time) on Saturday in the highland community Santiago de Pacharía located about 92 kilometers west of La Paz, on the shores of Lake Titicaca.

The photographs and videos that began to circulate on social networks several hours later showed how the metal shed that covered the indoor soccer field of the Gualberto Villarroel school was bent by the weight of the accumulated hail on the structure.

Other images showed how some police officers from that municipality first tried to remove the ice accumulated between the iron and metal hazes and then get the evacuation of the wounded.

The emergency doctor at the Achacachi Hospital César Cruz told the Unitel television network that four people arrived lifeless at that medical center and another 17 were transferred to receive medical attention for injuries of different magnitude.

Likewise, four of the injured in the accident presented a more complex picture, which is why the transfer of these patients to more specialized hospitals in El Alto and La Paz was arranged, he mentioned. Initially, the municipal emergency services reported the death of at least five people, whose identities were not confirmed because the relatives made the decision to transport the bodies to their communities of origin.

Through a message on Facebook, the Achacachi Mayor’s Office communicated the tragedy that occurred at a school “graduation ceremony” and expressed his condolences to the families affectedalthough he did not provide further details on the number of deaths and deaths due to the collapse of the shed.

EFE