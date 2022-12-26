This Christmas there was a tragic outcome for a small family when they were driving a red Suzuki van on the Mexico-Pachuca highway at the height of the municipality of Zapotlán de Juárezin the state of Hidalgo.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the metal fence, which completely crossed the car, so the couple died at the time, while the five-month-old baby that accompanied them survived, but is reported as serious. .

According to police reports, after assessing the baby, he was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF), to receive the necessary medical attention.

Likewise, authorities request help to locate the relatives of the victims, who were found lifeless at kilometer 72 of the Mexico-Pachuca highway, in a red Suzuki van.

Marcos Villegas Martinez

Maribel Rocio Cerón Pelicantre

Later, personnel from the National Guardmunicipal police and Civil Protection of Zapotlán to carry out the corresponding expert reports, as well as the removal of the bodies, which will be taken to the nearest amphitheater.