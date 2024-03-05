Venezuelan authorities reported this Tuesday (5) that the number of people removed by the military from the surroundings of the illegal Bulla Loca mine, in the state of Bolívar (which is on the border with Brazil) rose to just over 1,700. , which collapsed in February.

The Chavista dictatorship reported that the tragedy left 16 dead and 36 injured, but the mayor of the municipality of Angostura, Yorgi Arciniega, said that in fact 30 people died in the collapse.

The episode exposed how widespread illegal mining is in Venezuela, and the Chavista dictatorship claims that it has been taking actions to combat it.

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) said in a statement that evacuees in the Bulla Loca region violated the “territorial legal order by flagrantly violating the Environmental Criminal Law in a special conservation protection area.”

The Venezuelan Armed Forces claimed that environmental and human rights authorities are mobilized in the states of Amazonas and Bolívar, both on the border with Brazil, “fighting illegal mining and raising awareness with the supreme objective of saving the planet and the human species ”.

Dictator Nicolás Maduro reinforced this chorus, when he recently denounced that in the region of La Paragua – close to the mine that collapsed – there is a “set of serious irregularities, including corrupt actions by some officials”, which are being investigated and of which he will give more details when you receive a report.

The Chavista dictatorship also argued that in 2023 it implemented an eviction plan in the Venezuelan Amazon that culminated in the expulsion of more than 10,000 illegal miners, according to official reports, which do not give details about the fate of these people or whether they faced any legal process. after evacuation.

Civil society organizations claim that this fight against illegal mining is a pure façade and that Chavismo actually encourages illegal mining in several regions of Venezuela.

Last week, the environmental observatory Proyecto EPA, run by the NGO Fundaredes, accused the Chavista dictatorship of “complacency” in messages posted on X.

According to the organization, the Maduro regime allowed “irregular armed groups to control and explore mines without any type of restrictions, regulations or effective sanctions” in the Orinoco Mining Arc, the place where the February collapse occurred, within the Venezuelan Amazon.

The EPA Proyecto reported that illegal mining activities “not only affect the environment, but also local communities that depend on natural resources for their subsistence, (…) in addition to subjecting those who work in these spaces to forced labor and modern slavery, violating by omission the right to life, work, health and personal security”.

NGO denounces “media show”

In August last year, the NGO SOS Orinoco identified through georeferencing thousands of hectares of illegal mines within the Yapacana National Park, in the Venezuelan Amazon region, and satellite images confirmed that there were still large areas where these operations were still active.

“Thousands of miners continue to operate in Yapacana, now, as we understand, under the full control of the Venezuelan armed forces, and in some sectors the armed forces allow indigenous peoples to continue illegal mining,” the NGO said.

SOS Orinoco reported that “the destruction of a few camps and equipment raises suspicions of a possible pact between the guerrillas and the Venezuelan army to create the illusion of success while mining persists through alternative means.”

On Monday (4), the same NGO reported the existence of an illegal road between a location in northern Brazil and a mining area in southern Venezuela, whose construction, according to the organization, was permitted by the Venezuelan armed forces.

according to their calculations.

In a video posted on the social network, the organization reported that the 63-kilometer road “crosses forested Brazilian territory without mining and connects with roads in Icabarú, where mining destruction is taking place”, with the participation, according to SOS Orinoco, of indigenous people, local inhabitants, Guyanese and miners from Brazil.

The organization warned that this activity is leading to an increase in accidents and tragedies, such as the one that occurred in February in Bulla Loca.

SOS Orinoco emphasized that, in December, there was a similar accident in another mine, which left at least 18 dead and, despite this, it remains open.

In other words, Chavista's speech about combating these crimes, like everything that comes out of Maduro's mouth, is nothing more than nonsense. SOS Orinoco described this Monday the operations of the Venezuelan Armed Forces against illegal mining as a “media show”. (With EFE Agency)