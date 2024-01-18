The football of Spain and the world are in mourning when the death of one of the promises of the Zaratán Sports Club of Valladolid, bad news.

Little is known about what happened, but the first information warns that the player, who was called Sebas, was 15 years old and when he was in one of the training sessions, last Wednesday, he began to feel bad.

Those attending the practice and the club's coaching staff immediately assisted him. They themselves said that he told them that he was unwell.

“He was his second coach and goalkeeping coach, Manuel Gallegothose who initially assisted him under the belief that it was a mere indisposition,” reports the newspaper Marca de España.

And he adds: “The player began to show symptoms of dizziness, so those responsible asked the club's Football 7 coordinator, Juan José Fernández, who was present in a nearby area of ​​the facilities for help. It was not until 8:55 p.m. that the 15-year-old athlete was taken to the local Health Center, where he would die shortly after.

The Brand information highlights that the town of Zaratan of only 6,212 residents is shocked by the tragic news.

There are no words to describe how hard this can be… We are devastated and devastated by the death of our player “Sebas”, who unfortunately passed away yesterday.

From the Zaratan Sport Sports Club we want to give our deepest condolences to all his family and friends.😔 pic.twitter.com/n37XXwUi2I — CD.ZARATAN SPORT (@zaratansport) January 18, 2024

From the CD Zaratan Sport They have already conveyed their condolences to the family and friends of the minor. A local resident who had been playing for local teams such as Cuadrón and CD Laguna since he was little, and who this same year had signed for CD Zaratán to play in Cadete B. Clubs that have already begun to transmit their condolences,” the newspaper noted.

