A very serious tragedy has occurred in the last few hours in Kenya: a terrible fire broke out inside one of the dormitories of a school, the Hillside Endarasha Academy of Kieni, in the central area of ​​the country.

Tragic fire breaks out in a school in Kenya: dozens dead

The balance recorded so far is dramatic: in fact, there are at least 17 children dead And 14 injured. A toll that, according to the law enforcement officers who intervened on the scene, it could even get worse.

Reconstruction of the horrific fire that broke out in a school dormitory in Kenya

According to an initial reconstruction carried out by the police regarding the terrible fire that cost the lives of dozens of children in Kenya, it broke out around midnight, surprising children in their sleep.

The exact details on the ages of the victims are not yet known. The spokesman for the national police Resila Onyango reported the following: “The bodies recovered at the scene were unrecognizable”.

In addition to the dozens of deaths, there are also many seriously injured. Police sources report: “It is likely that more bodies will be recovered once the situation is brought under control”.

Fire in a school dormitory in Kenya

The causes of the fire are not yet known, but the competent authorities have launched a specific investigation aimed at delving deeper into the exact dynamics of the terrible disaster.

There Red Cross local has reported that it has made available psychosocial support services for the students, teachers and families affected by the tragedy and to have also set up a tracking desk at the school.

Previous Pasts

Kenya, unfortunately, is not new to tragic episodes of this kind. During past protests raised over the workload and the precarious living conditionssome students have started other devastating fires. For example, the one in 2017, where 10 young people high school students died in flames at a school in the capital, Nairobithe Moi Girls High School. Or again, the one that exploded over 20 years ago which caused the death of 67 boys in the county of Machakossoutheast of Nairobi.