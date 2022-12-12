Former Iranian soccer player Amir Reza Nasr Azadani26 years old, who played in the professional league of Iran could be executed by the Iranian authorities for participating in the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini last September at the hands of the morality police of that country. This was revealed by the IranWire medium.

Nasr-Azadani played for different professional clubs in Tehran, capital of Iran. He was arrested on November 20 after the assassination of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi on November 17. The former soccer player appears in a video where three people accused of the assassination were forced to confess.

Sources consulted by the newspaper assure that the man was seen in different protests around the country, however, he never appeared in the area where the Iranian army colonel was assassinated. Likewise, the source mentioned that the man was in the protests for a short time and limited himself to accompanying some songs of the protests for a few hours.

Public figures have spoken out about the former player’s sentence

Ali Karimi and Mehdi Mahdavikia, two iconic former Iranian footballers, have come out in support of Nasr Azadani. Karimi posted on his social networks that the execution be revoked, and Mahdavikia also publicly acknowledged his concern about the situation.

Also, some players have supported the hastag “no to execution”, in favor of the player, which is accompanied by a photo of Nasr Azadani and which has recently gained strength on social networks, so that the death sentence is suspended.

Likewise, Mohsen Shekari, the goalkeeper of the Iranian soccer team, also expressed his support and joined the trend of social networks demanding that the government revoke the death sentence.

The silence of his companions

However, despite the support received, the silence of a large part of the Iranian players speaks louder than what they have been silent about. Active players of the league and the country’s cup have not spoken about it, likewise of the players and team members who went to the Qatar 2022 World Cup representing Iran, only the goalkeeper has expressed his support for the player.

It is speculated that the silence of the other active players is related to the reprisals that the Iranian government may have against them for supporting a convict of the country’s regime and for rising up against the watchman.

The future of Nasr Azadani

Although the former player is sentenced to death, the family of Nasr Azadani has not commented on the matter, Iranwire mentioned that the player’s family could be threatened by the security forces of the Islamic republic and by their lawyers to remain silent.

However, the outlet also explained that these measures in search of silence are usually taken in exchange for promises that their loved ones will be reduced sentences or exempted from the death penalty as long as they do not make public statements.

For this reason, although Nasr Azadani is condemned, his future is still uncertain and there is a ray of hope that would prevent a tragedy in the world of soccer, and one less death in Iran.

