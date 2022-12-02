The motorist who hit and killed Manuel Lorenzo Ntube returned to the scene many minutes later, when it was too late

He was called Manuel Lorenzo Ntube the 16-year-old boy who, in the late evening of November 30, lost his life in a bad accident in the province of Ferrara. The young man was riding his bicycle when a pirate car hit him at high speed and killed him instantly.

TO a few hours it’s at a few kilometers away from the accident that cut short the life of Davide Rebellin, a very similar fate also befell Manuel, a young promise of Italian football.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 17:00, the news spread in the province of Vicenza of a fatal accident that occurred on Regional road 11, at the height of Montebello Vicenza.

A little later it was understood that the victim of the aforementioned clash was Davide Rebellin, former Italian cycling starwho had retired from competitive activity last October.

A truck driver would have run over him, and then walked away and to lose track of him.

Very similar to what happened a few hours later, around 22:00, a few kilometers away, near Codreain the province of Ferrara, to a 16-year-old boy, Manuel Lorenzo Ntube.

The dynamics of the accident by Manuel Lorenzo Ntube

Ntube was riding his bikewhen a motorist would have it run over at high speed and thrown tens of meters away, to then move away without providing assistance.

According to some witnesses, the driver of the pirated car would be got back at the scene of the accident only many minutes later, by which time for the 16-year-old there was nothing more to do.

Along with Manuel there was also one of his friendthe same age, who was transferred to the hospital for investigationsbut which fortunately would not be life threatening.

Credit: Calcio Padova – Facebook

Manuel was a young promise of Italian football and played as a defender for Padua. The club, famous for having had among its members, as a child, Alessandro Del Piero, expressed his condolences in a touching post on social media. Here it is below: