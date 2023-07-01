Tragedy in Mirto Crosia, due to a sudden heart attack Raffaella De Luca died at the age of 29: she leaves behind a 7-month-old girl

He was 29 years old Raffaella DeLuca and unfortunately she died on the morning of Friday 30 June, due to illness, she probably had a sudden heart attack. The attempts of the doctors who intervened to try to save her life were useless.

The whole community is now upset from this sudden and heartbreaking loss. She got married a month ago and in addition to leaving her husband and her family, she also left one 7 month old baby.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 30 June. Perhaps in the house that the girl shared with her family, a Myrtle Crosiaa municipality located in the province of Crotone.

It is not yet clear what happened, but when the young woman was found, it was already too much late. The doctors who intervened for her could not do anything but ascertain her own death.

The police and the coroner also attended the scene. From what emerged the probable cause behind his death could be a heart attackbut it will only be the additional ones investigations to shed light on what happened.

What happened to Raffaella De Luca before her death

Raffaella was the daughter of the well-known secretary of the national trade union LeS, Quintino DeLuca. He worked as a policeman and she too chose to pursue a career in the weapon just like his father.

She became city ​​councilor and she was well known for her commitment to the community. Many in these hours are shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

From what the local newspapers report, the young woman had gone to hospital a few days before his death due to some illnesses. Of course, this news has not yet had any confirmations.

But they will only be there investigations initiated by the police to shed light on this heartbreaking episode. Raffaella De Luca, in addition to leaving her family, the husband with whom she had been married for a month and her 7 month old baby.