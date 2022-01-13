Drama in the province of Milan, an 18-year-old boy suffering from illness, collapses and dies in hospital

A truly dramatic episode took place on the evening of Tuesday 11 January. A boy just 18 years is died after having slumped, while played with a group of friends, at the oratory pitch. Despite the doctors’ attempts, there was nothing for him to do.

A truly heartbreaking story, which he has upset thousands of people. Even the mayor, shaken by the incident, wanted to write a message on social networks.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place in evening of Tuesday 11 January. Precisely in the small town of Cesano Boscone, which is located in the province of Milan.

The young man had gone out with his parents friends and all together they were playing soccer to the oratory field. Everything was proceeding normally and so far nothing unusual had happened.

At some point, however, while everyone was laughing and joking, the unthinkable happened. The boy accused a sickness sudden and there it is slumped to the ground. His peers came up early alarmed and they asked the health workers for help.

Given the gravity of the affair, intervention was required on the spot helicopter rescue. With the hope of being able to save him, despite his condition desperate, they decided to rush him to the hospital Niguarda from Milan.

The tragic death of the 18-year-old boy and the mayor’s message

Once he gets to the hospital, the doctors have him revived for a long time, but a few minutes later they could not help but give up. The heart of the 18 year old has ceased to beat once you get to the ER.

The death occurred for a cardiac arrest, but now we need to understand the cause. The mayor of Cesano Boscone, Simone Negri, to show closeness to the family, on social media he wrote: