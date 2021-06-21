Tragedy in Switzerland due to a terrible accident that caused the death of a very young child. 14-month-old baby run over by his mom, who was doing a maneuver in her SUV. One moment carelessness, one wrong maneuver and the child becomes involved in the accident. Unfortunately for him there was nothing to be done.

Source Pixabay

The terrible crime story took place in the small town of Rumikon, which is located in the north of Switzerland, right on the border with Germany. The 39-year-old woman was driving her SUV Audi, when, following a maneuver, he hit and killed his 14-month-old son.

The exact one is not yet known dynamic of the accident. Rescuers arrived at the scene immediately, even with an air ambulance, in the hope of being able to save the little one, a little older than a year. But the transfer in the hospital. The 14-month-old child died practically on the spot.

According to local media reports, the woman was in her SUV and it is not known why baby of only 14 months was alone while she drove. For a perhaps risky maneuver, the mother did not see that her son was right in the trajectory. And it overwhelmed him.

There Swiss police opened an investigation. At the moment the area of ​​the accident has been cordoned off, so as to allow the reliefs of the case. The investigations are entrusted to the public prosecutor and the cantonal police of the Aargau. It is also tried to understand if the donor had hired drugs or alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Source Pixabay

14-month-old baby hit by his mother: the family is assisted by psychologists

Also according to what was reported by the Swiss press, the whole family is currently followed by a team of psychologists, including the mother.

Source Pixabay

Now it is up to the investigators to understand what happened. While Switzerland mourns the death of a 14-month-old baby.