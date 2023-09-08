The most significant works on the Mont Blanc tunnel have been postponed to September 2024. This is what emerged from the Italy-France intergovernmental conference which met today. This was announced by MIT sources. “In acknowledging the emergency resulting from the landslide at Frejus, the intergovernmental conference blessed the agreement between the two governments and confirmed the suspension of extraordinary works, as shared by Ministers Matteo Salvini and Clément Beaune. In particular – it is noted – it has decided to limit the construction sites to the necessary and unavoidable interventions for the safety of the road deck”. The two delegations then discussed the prospects relating to the reopening of the Frejus. “On the Italian side, the request to identify the most effective and appropriate technical solutions to bring the Bianco tunnel in line with the most modern safety standards, also evaluating the hypothesis of opening a second tube”.

TAJANI

“The closure of Mont Blanc has been postponed for a year, while at the same time carrying out the work necessary for security”, wrote the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani late in the evening on X.

UNCEM

“The postponement of one year compared to the forecasts for the works on Mont Blanc meets what Uncem and many mayors have requested in recent weeks, to avoid chaos on the road networks from Italy to Europe after the landslide in Maurienne which limits passages to Frejus, excluding heavy vehicles.The commitment of the Italian Government, of Ministers Salvini and Tajani, of those who have worked, such as the president of the Sitmb Emily Rini, for this extension of the start of maintenance interventions is good. But which must urgently be accompanied by the design of the second tube of the tunnel under Mont Blanc”. This was stated by the National President of Uncem Marco Bussone, with the President of Uncem Piedmont Roberto Colombero and the National Councilor of Uncem Valle d’Aosta Jean Barocco. “We will say it tomorrow, Friday, in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, reiterating that there, in that Canavese area up to Aosta, better planning of transits on state roads is needed. And real planning is needed – they continue – throughout the north-west , for Alps-hinge and not barrier, with the proposals that Uncem has already made, of common sense, to avoid not only the isolation of Piedmont, Val d’Aosta and Liguria, but of the whole country”.