Audios and messages retrieved by the Federal Police indicate that the drug gang that sent cocaine abroad from São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, used the password ‘soccer’ to refer to its daring strategy of action – the dispatch of suitcases loaded with drugs with mistaken luggage labels, a scheme that ended up leading to the arrest of two innocent Brazilian women, in March, by the German Police.

The code was also used to board ghost passenger bags, which were not registered on flights, usually destined for European countries.

The keyword ‘football’ was discovered by Federal Police agents of the Collateral Operation, which had its second phase opened this Tuesday morning, the 18th, on the trail of the principals, recruiters and planners of cocaine trafficking abroad. The feds rescued dialogues on the cell phones of the suspects.

The gang would be responsible not only for sending 40 kilos of cocaine that culminated in the arrest of Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini, in German territory, but also for at least two other shipments of drugs, at least, out of the country, via Cumbica.

The PF took to the streets this Tuesday to carry out 18 arrest warrants against those involved in the scheme. All the targets of the preventive arrest warrant, 16, have already been captured.

The orders were issued by Judge Márcio Augusto de Melo Matos, from the 6th Federal Court of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo. He detailed the PF findings in a 34-page decision.

The investigators requested authorization for the second ostensive phase of the Collateral Operation after analyzing messages recovered on the cell phones of two investigated.

One of them was a Gol employee. Tamiris Macedo da Silva Zacharias was filmed receiving bags of drugs that arrived from the street, says the PF. The images show Tamiris entering the airline’s recheckin in the case of Brazilian women arrested in Germany.

The other suspect is Carolina Helena Pennacchiotti, appointed as the ‘executor’ of trafficking, as well as the intellectual mentor and recruiter of a shipment of 43 kilos of cocaine to Portugal.

The analysis of Tamiris and Carolina’s dialogues led the PF to the alleged leaders of the gang. The agents uncovered the logistics of international trafficking operations, via a luggage tag exchange scheme in Cumbica.

According to investigators, the group used the terms ‘soccer’ or ‘fut’ to refer to trafficking. The word ‘coffee’ would be linked to the payment for the crime.

Investigators took to court some examples of coded dialogues between Carolina and the alleged members of the investigated gang.

The feds identified another member of the group, Matheus Luiz Melo da Silva, the ‘Man’, whom the accomplices referred to as ‘midfielder’. He would be responsible for negotiations between the drug owners and Carolina.

In a dialogue rescued by agents, she said. ‘Saturday I want to beat this fut.” He did. “So, I’m going to speed it up to make this football happen.”

After confirming the attempt to send cocaine abroad, ‘Man’ says: “Tomorrow there’s football, okay? We’re going to play tomorrow, okay?”

Another dialogue examined by the PF took place on the day of the shipment of 40 kilos of cocaine that took Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini to the German prison. On the 4th of March – the day before the Goianas were captured by the Police of the European country – Carolina tells her mother that ‘she is at the airport waiting to decide if she is going to have another soccer match’. “So, I’m out here waiting for Tamiris to send the ball”, said the investigated in the call with her mother.

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with those investigated, but without success. The space is open for demonstrations.

