Genoa – The Milan prosecutor’s office closed the investigation into Beppe Grillothe Genoese comedian founder of the Five Star Movement, investigated since last January for trafficking in illicit influences for a series of advertising contracts signed in 2018-2019 by the shipping company Moby of the shipowner Vincenzo Onorato. The closure of the investigation also concerns the Neapolitan shipowner, who is under investigation for the same offence.

The accusing hypothesis is that Beppe Grillo committed “unlawful mediation” aimed at directing the public action of parliamentarians “in a direction favorable to the interests of the Moby group”. For this activity the shipowner’s ferry company Honored would have signed advertising contracts in 2018-2019 with Grillo’s blog.

The comedian, according to what had been reconstructed in the investigations, would have forwarded the requests for help made by the shipowner to MPs of the M5S, his longtime friend, when his company was in financial crisis.

A Moby ferry (reuters)

THE STORY

From the investigations, which had led to searches by the Gdf in January 2022, it had emerged that there would have been at least three fronts at the center of the requests for public interventions which would have been advanced by Onorato to Grillowho, in turn, would have sent them to MPs of the M5S who had to do with the ministries of Economic Development and Infrastructure, then led by Luigi Di Maio first and then by Stefano Patuanelli and the second by Danilo Toninelli ( not investigated).

Testifying to the ‘journey’ and the issues of the requests made by the Neapolitan shipowner to the founder of the Five Stars to keep the group afloat, which had a fleet of over 60 ships, were the chats in the proceedings of the investigation in which Grillo and Onorato are ended up under investigation for trafficking in illicit influences regarding an advertising contract for 2018 and 2019 between Moby spa and Beppe Grillo srl for a total of 240 thousand euros. A high figure, according to the investigations of the prosecutor Cristiana Roveda and the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, and not adequate for the services provided. Services considered modest given that the partnership agreement provided for 10,000 euros per month for “advertising placements”, in the form of banners, on the comedian’s blog “no more than 2 times a month” and the publication of “editorial contents”, such as interviews testimonials or articles “up to a maximum of 1 per month” e with an extension limit of “2000 words”.

In communications, scrutinized by prosecutors and by Economic and financial police unit of the Gdf, the interventions requested of Grillo by the shipowner, as well as a lifelong friend, emerged, which would have concerned the civil dispute between Tirrenia in extraordinary administration and the Onorato group, the extension of the agreement between the State and the Italian Navigation Company for maritime territorial continuity and the limitation of tax benefits only to ships that embark Italian and EU crews.