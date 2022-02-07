World day against trafficking, the conference in Milan: sexual exploitation, forced labor, how Covid has aggravated the living conditions of the victims

The pandemic has further aggravated life condition from the trafficked women forced into prostitution. They often suffer violence and abuse, including psychological ones, and have great difficulty in asking for help.

On the occasion of the World Anti-Trafficking Day on Tuesday 8 February, Centro PIME, Caritas Ambrosiana and Mani Tese, in collaboration with Ucsi Lombardia, promote a moment of reflection and listening to testimonies. The appointment is at PIME of Milan (entrance from via Mosè Bianchi, 94) from 18.15 to 20.

The event (which will be possible to follow live streaming on youtube and facebook channels) is part of the approach to the Mission Festival 2022, scheduled for October.

Sara Fabio Agostoni of the Pope John XXIII Community, to open the conference, illustrating the international picture of the phenomenon.

Video testimonials from Hands Outstretched with the contributions of Damnok Toek, a Cambodian association committed to welcoming street children and Achille Tepa, representative for Mani Tese in Benin.

The second part, dedicated to the theme of exploitation in Italy, will see the interventions of Vito Mariella, deputy director Caritas Bari-Bitonto and educator of the Micaela Onlus Association and Joy Ezekiel, former victim of trafficking and author of the book “Io sono Joy”, written with Mariapia Bonanate.

Trafficking in human beings around the world

In the world today treats it continues to be a widespread reality for a large number of people. Are approximately 40-45 million victims, according to data from the UNDC (the United Nations Office for Drug Control and Crime Prevention).

Between these, 72% are women, while 23% are minors. Among the main purposes of the trafficking there are sexual exploitation (almost 60%) and the forced labor (34%).

In recent years the phenomenon has undergone changes, in particular as regards forced prostitution. Less Nigerian women – whose landings have dropped dramatically, but whose exploitation has become even more brutal in Libya – and more women of other nationalities and transsexuals.

The trafficking of Nigerian women in Italy is a phenomenon that has only begun to receive attention since 2015, due to the recorded increase of slaves of Nigerian origin: from 1,454 in 2014 to 11,009 in 2016. According to the International Organization for Migration, most of the women from Nigeria come from Benin City, in the state of Edo, the city where the Black Ax, the so-called Black Axone of the most dangerous criminal organizations that controls the trafficking of slaves as far as Italy.

The phenomenon recently, thanks to the pandemic, has moved further from the street to indoor and online, making victims even more invisible, unapproachable and vulnerable.

(continues)