Trafficking in human beings Police suspect criminal organization smuggled tens of thousands of people from Hungary to Austria, more than two hundred arrested

Of Austria police have struck an international criminal organization suspected of smuggling tens of thousands of people from Hungary to Austria. The news agency AFP reports this.

In this context, 205 suspects have been arrested, of whom 92 were arrested in Austria and the rest in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania. Police have also seized 80 vehicles.

Police have been investigating the organization since the beginning of last year. According to them, the organization has earned more than 150 million euros by smuggling more than 36,000 people across the Hungarian border into Austria. According to police, there have also been children among the smugglers.

“This is an important achievement in the fight against organized crime and a serious blow to the smuggling mafia,” the Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement.

People smuggled have probably traveled through Vienna, the capital of Austria, to Western European countries such as Germany and France.

To the organization also involves previously detected crimes.

For example, in August last year, Austrian police stopped a van smuggling people at the Hungarian border. The car had 27 smugglers and two bodies. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene, but was later arrested in Latvia, from where he was extradited back to Austria.

In another case, a smuggler had fired shots at an Austrian conscript while the Austrian army was trying to stop his vehicle.