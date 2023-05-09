Prostitution, although clandestinely, continues to move money every day in the Region of Murcia, making its way into apartments, in industrial estates, along the road… A hidden business that serves as a perfect hiding place for some abuses every day. more frequent. The State Security Corps and Forces managed to rescue 46 victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation last year in the Community, according to the latest data that the Ministry of the Interior has put on the table. In the last five years, in the Community, there are 162 women freed from the clutches of these networks.

The Region of Murcia is, together with Andalusia, Madrid and the Valencian Community, one of the regions where the most cases of sexual trafficking were uncovered last year -18 victims, three more than the previous year-. The State Security Corps and Forces deployed 26 inspections in the community – a slightly lower figure than the previous year – and detected almost a hundred people at risk.

These are not, however, the only figures that the background of the sex business throws up. According to the balance offered by the Ministry, another 28 people – the vast majority of them women – were released last year in the Region of the sexual exploitation of which they were being victims. The figure represented a notable increase compared to the previous year, in which only one victim of this type of exploitation was detected.

The battle of the State Security Corps and Forces against this business resulted in the arrest of 24 people for alleged crimes of trafficking and sexual exploitation. In the last five years there have been 83 arrested for sexual exploitation and 25 for sexual exploitation.

In the clutches of the mafia

I surround the mafias



Sexual exploitation is not, however, the only objective of the mafias. The Region has redoubled, in recent years, its battle against trafficking and labor exploitation. Only last year, the National Police and the Civil Guard deployed in the Region 185 inspections in companies, industrial warehouses, agricultural farms… and verified the situation of 689 workers -almost double that of a year before-.

As a result of this special vigilance, 81 victims of trafficking and labor exploitation were released and 38 people were arrested for these abuses in the pit. The balance of the last five years places the Region as one of the communities most affected by this labor exploitation, with the detection of up to 329 workers who were subjected to abusive conditions.

At the national level, the National Police and the Civil Guard released 1,180 victims of trafficking networks and sexual or labor exploitation last year, including 26 minors. This balance is the result of 304 operations, which led to the arrest of 693 people and the dismantling of 78 criminal organizations and groups. More than 7,600 administrative inspections were also carried out of premises dedicated to prostitution and workplaces.

The Interior also closed off the mafias that force other people to commit crimes or beg and force many girls into forced marriages. This fight, however, did not leave any performance in the Region.