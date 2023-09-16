Traffic | Will Kaivokatu in Helsinki be closed to private drivers? Politicians face a tough decision

The Helsinki City Environment Board is scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether Kaivokatu will be completely closed to private cars in the future. The matter has been discussed in council groups until the last meters.

Helsinki The traffic in the center can soon face a big change if Kaivokatu is closed to private cars completely.

Politicians are currently holding tight negotiations on which direction the traffic in the core center is going to be taken in the future. A particularly controversial object is Kaivokatu, which change to public transport street doesn’t please everyone.

The issue regarding traffic changes in the center remained two weeks ago on the table in the urban environment committee, because the parties wanted to take a large set of issues to the council groups for consideration. The matter is supposed to be decided next Tuesday.

Vice-chairman of the board Risto Rautava (kok) says that the coalition’s council group will still discuss the issue during the weekend and Monday.

According to Rautava, however, the group is not very happy with the fact that the streets would be closed and movement would be made even more difficult for cars. According to him, it would be important to get to and from the center smoothly in the future as well.

According to Rautava, entrepreneurs in the area are very worried about what will happen if Kaivokatu is closed to cars.

“We have to ask how the traffic will be organized then. You can say that we are not very excited about this option,” he says.

Board chairman, deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki (vihr), on the other hand, states that turning Kaivokatu into a public transport street is an excellent starting point.

According to him, Kaivokatu has received a lot of mentions when residents have been asked about areas for improvement in the traffic arrangements in the city center.

“It is currently not functional and good in relation to the large number of pedestrians who move there,” says Sinnemäki.

At the same time, according to him, it would be justified to examine how the connections of private cars to the underground parking garages could be improved, especially from the east. In addition, according to him, it is important to ensure that the Esplanades remain pleasant walking environments.

“Preparations have been taking place around the traffic arrangements in the core center for at least six years, so now we would hope to finally move forward on the issue.”

Also board member by Mia Haglund (left), it seems like a good starting point that the Kaivokatu area would be calmed down into a street serving pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

According to him, it would be important to make a decision on the matter as quickly as possible, because a favorable time for the change is coming quite soon.

The street is planned for renovation in 2026–27, when it will be closed to car and tram traffic for about two years.

“We should get started now and not continue arguing for years about what would be best for the vitality of the city center. During that time, it has time to atrophy,” says Haglund.

In general, according to Haglund, it would be important to place walking and cycling in the center of planning. According to him, in relation to the Esplanade, it would be appropriate to consider whether the Pohjoise Esplanadi could be completely freed from cars and bring two-way car traffic to the Etelä Esplanadi.

Decisive in terms of the future of Kaivokatu, the social democrats will probably be in the position, who will meet on the matter only on Sunday evening.

Board member Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) messaged HS on Saturday evening that there is nothing new to report about the group’s position for the time being.

The urban environment board has 13 members: four from the coalition, three from the greens, two from Sdp, two from the left-wing alliance, one from Basic Finns and one from Rkp.

To support politicians’ decision-making, four different future images, or scenarios, in which the inner city gradually becomes more pedestrian-friendly, have been prepared. In other words, space is taken away from passenger cars in favor of other modes of transportation and the comfort of the city.

For now, however, the Urban Environment Board is not making final decisions, but deciding on planning guidelines for further preparation of the matter.