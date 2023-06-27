Warning triangles for emergencies will no longer be mandatory on highways and highways this summer. The general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, has announced this Tuesday that he is studying how to legally exempt users from this obligation to avoid outrages. “A high risk has been detected on high-capacity roads when going down to place the triangle, with which, having detected that it is a high risk, we exempt from the obligation to place the triangle,” Navarro said during a conference held at Fundación Mapfre.

The alternative to this option that avoids leaving the vehicle is the V16 signal, which will not be mandatory until January 1, 2026. Although, according to what was announced by the person in charge of Traffic, this date could be brought forward, at least, in the case of incidents on highways and highways. This type of luminous device makes it possible to signal an accident on the road without having to get out of the vehicle or take unnecessary risks. Simply, the driver must open the window and place the sign on the roof of the car.

More information

Navarro recalled that in 2022 a total of 42 people were victims of road accidents for leaving the vehicle. “Something had to be done. Getting off and putting the triangle at 50 meters is a risk, especially on high-speed roads, where there is a lot of traffic”, stated the director of the DGT. Last year, one in 11 deaths on interurban roads lost their lives by being run over. Of the 126 deaths from this cause, 16 had just gotten out of their vehicle after a breakdown or accident, according to Traffic statistics.

The triangles have been mandatory since 1999 and must be placed in front of and behind the vehicle, at a minimum distance of 50 meters and in such a way that they are visible from at least 100 meters away, while those on one-way roads or roads with more than three lanes, it will suffice to place a triangle at the rear of the vehicle at a minimum distance of 50 meters.

The accident warning device V16. Alberto Espada

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Stellantis and the Forgotten Campus; the talent factory closed for 13 years subscribe

Navarro has also explained that in the United Kingdom and in Luxembourg it is already exempt from getting out of the car to place triangles on highways and highways because they consider that it is more dangerous to leave than not to place anything. He has also specified that this measure would only affect those who do not already have the V16 signal for highways and highways. At the moment it is mandatory to place the triangles except in exceptional circumstances in which getting off the vehicle on high-capacity roads poses a high risk to the driver. The intention of the DGT is that this measure can be confirmed at the end of this week, when the special summer campaign is presented.

Definitive balance of road accidents for 2022

A total of 1,746 people lost their lives last year in traffic accidents in Spain -in cities and highways-, which means nine fatalities (1%) less than in 2019, the last year before the outbreak of the covid pandemic. , which caused mobility restrictions for several months.

With closed data from the DGT on deaths on interurban and urban roads during the 30 days after the accidents, Navarro commented that, of this total of 1,746 fatalities, 1,270 correspond to highways (73%) and 476 to cities (27% ). There were also 8,503 hospitalized injuries, 119,354 non-hospitalized injuries and 129,603 accidents with victims.

Vulnerable users, Navarro pointed out, represent 50% of fatalities (874). Last year, they died in a road accident 437 motorcyclists: they were 6% less than in 2019, but they worry the DGT. “Attention with motorists. One in four deaths last year was on a motorcycle. They are 15% of the park and 25% of the deceased. This marks a certain message”, said Navarro.

Regarding pedestrians, 348 died due to traffic accidents (9% less). Of these, 134 lost their lives on the highway (the rest on urban roads). “Be careful, 11% of those killed on the road are pedestrians: this marks an emerging problem,” Navarro pointed out. On the other hand, 81 cyclists (same number as 2019) and eight users of personal mobility vehicles died.