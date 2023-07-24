UNTIL THE FIRST fortnight of July they had registered on Highway 57, which connects CdMx with Querétaro, 145 accidents. The most spectacular was the July 5thin which several trailers collided.

The increasingly recurring mishaps mainly affect the tertiary sector, due to non-compliance with work schedules Logisticsbut also to trade outside, due to the connection with The Bajío and north of the country.

And don’t tell the security of the public in general: the road is practically Freight transport and there is already a well-founded fear among the citizens of using it for the truckers excesses.

In this context, some good news: towards the Highway 413 will be inaugurated in the second half of Augustfinanced and built by the Querétaro government, headed by Mauricio Kuri.

will connect with Querétaro South Macrobypasswhich will avoid the extremely dangerous journey between San Juan del Rio and the state capital, the most saturated and busiest section of the country’s highway network.

The investment state was thousand 200 million pesos and was complemented with 200 million FEXI fiber, by Guillermo Fonseca and Andrés Alija, to open the Entronque Coroneo.

Highway 413, 15 kilometers long, will leave the Pueblito area in Querétaro and save 30 minutes on the way to Palmillas, where it will connect with the Mexico-Querétaro federal highway.

It is only a partial solution that will require more investment in the next six years to find relief from a problem of insufficient transport infrastructure in a key area for foreign trade.

Both the Highway 413as the junction to South macrobypass, They are 100% finished and will be inaugurated by Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Governor Kuri next month.

SO NOTHING, THAT last week approximately 1,500 workers from the Italian-Argentine company Techint stopped working and were removed from the Dos Bocas refinery due to lack of payments from PTI, the company in charge of the work and directed by Leonardo Cornejo. As soon as I informed him that the Secretary of Energy owes that contractor close to 5 billion pesos for work, which has strained the relationship between dew nahle and the boss of the emporium, the powerful Paolo Rocca. Techint took over Package 4 of the Olmec refinery. They assigned the cogeneration and bitter water plants, electrical substations and auxiliary services, among others. Techint is not only withdrawing personnel, but also threatened to stop works due to lack of payments.

NEXT August 12, the concession of the private airport of Montereythis one that since 1993 in the six-year term of Carlos Salinas de Gortari it was handed over to the Monterrey private sector. The Secretary of National Defense will administer it, but everything indicates that the hosts of Luis Cresencio Sandoval They will give a last extension of six months to conclude a feasibility study that will determine what use they will give it. What they tell us is that the military have already realized that this terminal, which serves companies such as Máximo Vedoya’s Ternium, Enrique Zambrano’s Xignux, Alfonso Romo’s Vector, Armando Garza Sada’s Alfa, Alejandro Junco’s Reforma Group, José Antonio Fernández Carbajal’s FEMSA, among others, is not suitable for commercial exploitation.

ON REBUY of the hospitals that the government has under Public-Private Partnerships, although the Secretary of Finance The financial analysis has not yet finished, it is estimated that the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will disburse close to thousand 200 million pesos per hospital. If we initially talk about two from IMSS and four from ISSSTE, the payment to individuals would be around 7.2 billion, a frankly very happy figure. These are those of Tapachula, Bahía Banderas and Villahermosa managed by Prodemex, by Olegario Vázquez Aldir; another in Mérida by GIA by Hipólito Gerard; one in Tepic operated by Invex, run by Juan Guichard, and another in CdMx run by Sacyr, run by Rafael Gómez del Río.

MOODY’SY HR Ratings improved the rating of the Bursametrica brokerage house. The first to B-.mx from CCC-.mx with a stable outlook, and the second from HR B+ to HR BB- also with a stable outlook and ratified the HR4 rating. The intermediary run by Manuel Mollevi has improved solvency and profitability indicators above what was expected in a baseline scenario. It has a net capital of more than 117 million pesos, higher than the minimum of 88.8 million, for which reason the National Baking and Stock Commission de Jesús de la Fuente Rodríguez dismissed the revocation of his license to operate as a financial intermediary, which was a determining factor for the upward revision of his ratings.

GRUPO VASCONIA, WHICH is chaired by José Ramón Elizondo, agreed to a stand-still with the holders of 350 million pesos of Stock Certificates represented by CIBanco, from Jorge Rangelde Alba. In a matter of days they will sign another for a second tranche, this one for 520 million with Monex, from Héctor Lagos Dondé. Where the producer of aluminum articles and articles for the home has it more complicated is with the banks. Its creditors are Sabadell, led by Albert Figueras, with 430 million pesos, followed by Héctor Madero’s Actinver with 180 million and Santander with another 250 million. The latter, led by Felipe García Ascencio, has been the most aggressive.

ALTHOUGH Miguel Granados’ LANDSTEINER reached a financial restructuring agreement with most of its creditors at the beginning of the month, mainly Bancomext led by Luis Antonio Martínez and Northgate Credit Fund managed by Mauricio del Moral and Oscar Alvarado, it is estimated that the Mexican laboratory will not be able to recover its sales level for at least the next three years. He left his two factories as guarantee. In fact, Pharma Management Innovation, another company in which Granados has an interest, has already begun to win contracts with hospitals, with the ISSSTE managed by Pedro Zenteno and with the IMSSwho still directs Zoe Robledo. Landsteiner restructured $90 million.

ONE WHO WALKS through Italian Tuscany, curing the pain of having renounced the PRI, is Miguel Angel Osorio Chong. The former governor of Hidalgo and current senator came to stay at the Toscana Resort Castelfalfi. It is a hotel complex, including a golf course, between Florence and Volterra. The simplest room costs a thousand euros a night and the suites from 5 thousand euros.

