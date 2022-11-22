In Orenburg on December 9, on the day of the arrival of Santa Claus, traffic will be limited. Restrictions will be in effect at the station square from 17.00 to 23.00. At the same time, the schedule of regular trains will not change.

As writes 56orb.ru with reference to the city administration, not only train passengers, but also guests who arrived for the holiday with large bags will pass through X-ray inspection and through the metal detector frames.

On this day, the parking area at the station square and near it will not work. Authorities advise using taxis or public transport.

Father Frost’s train will arrive in Orsk and Orenburg for the first time on December 9th. And from Veliky Ustyug he left on October 22. The train route will pass through 130 Russian cities.

Ural56.Ru notes that tickets to visit the mobile residence of the country’s chief wizard in Orenburg were sold out in a matter of minutes. A child ticket cost 1.9 thousand rubles, and accompanied by an adult – 2.4 thousand rubles.

However, without tickets, guests will be able to visit the dining car and the shop car.