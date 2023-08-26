Traffic | What if you could no longer drive your own car on Kaivokatu? People on the street share their opinions

On Saturday morning, Helsinki’s Kaivokatu was full of public transport users who would not be bothered by the eviction of private cars.

Kaivokatu the possible change to a street for public transport and pedestrians seems to please many. However, not all the people interviewed by HS on Saturday morning were quite sure about the effects of the change on the daily lives of other commuters.

On Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the strategy of further preparation for inner-city traffic. In three of the four options, the Läpiajo for passenger cars has been completely removed from Kaivokatu.

Pekka Luukka wants to answer even before the reporter has time to ask.

“Fine, fine by me. You know this is a dangerous place? Accidents happen.”

With Luke has 40 years of experience moving around in Helsinki. A faithful bike waits next door while a man drinks his coffee sitting on the stone railing of the train station.

In the morning hours, Luukka is a rare passerby on Kaivokatu, as most of the people are foreign tourists.

“There are many of them, and they often walk carelessly.”

Luukka is still not holding his breath that essential changes in traffic arrangements will happen quickly.

“I won’t say anything about the beauty of Helsinki’s cityscape”, he smiles.

Mirjam Lehto uses public transport or walks.

For many Car traffic was not particularly important to the pedestrians of Kaivokatu. Miriam Lehto says, like Luuka, that he walks and uses public transport.

Also waiting for the bus at the Rautatiantor doors of the train station Liisa Mäntyoja says he doesn’t drive at all.

“Then I can’t say how a possible driving ban would affect other people’s everyday life,” Mäntyoja mused.

Liisa Mäntyoja doesn't drive herself, but she wonders how a possible ban on driving through would affect other people's everyday life.

Erik Latsepil’s suspects that a drive-through ban on Kaivokatu would cause difficulties for both tourists and city dwellers seeking the city center.

“You would have to leave the car somewhere far away, even if you came to pick up safka.”

Erik Latsepilin doubts that the driving ban on Kaivokatu would make life difficult for people aspiring to the city center.

From Stockholm Stopped in Helsinki Ann-Sofie Busk has followed a similar discussion in his current home town as well. Stockholm has calmed the city center streets for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists.

“The difference to Helsinki is, of course, that public transport serves better in Stockholm. Almost no one I know comes to the city center with their own car.”

Busk suspects that the driving ban on central Kaivokatu could make it difficult to move around.

“I’m not in favor of making movement more difficult.”