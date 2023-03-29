Traffic departments in the country have warned against violating the random parking of vehicles of worshipers in front of mosques, especially during Tarawih prayers in the month of Ramadan, which is a phenomenon renewed annually, explaining that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law provides for the punishment of standing behind vehicles that impedes their movement with a fine of 500 dirhams.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to enhance positivity during the holy month of Ramadan, and not to obstruct traffic by random parking of vehicles on roads and in front of mosques during Tarawih prayers.

And she appealed to drivers not to randomly park their vehicles near mosques during the performance of Tarawih prayers and other prayers, as it causes congestion and obstructs traffic.

She pointed out that she is implementing a comprehensive plan to provide traffic safety during the holy month of Ramadan, by intensifying control on the roads, and tightening traffic control for violators through smart systems.

She pointed out that the plan aims to provide a safe environment, provide the best services to members of society, and confront non-positive security and traffic phenomena and behaviors.

Residents in the country monitored the spread of the phenomenon of traffic congestion in the vicinity of mosques, and the parking of some worshipers’ vehicles randomly, whether on sidewalks or behind vehicles, which impedes their exit, and impedes traffic in front of others, indicating that this phenomenon is repeated annually during the month of Ramadan.

And alerted traffic departments that the random parking of vehicles causes obstruction of traffic, and causes a state of suffocation that results in repeated complaints from citizens and residents, pointing out that random parking is one of the repeated negative phenomena for drivers in the month of Ramadan.