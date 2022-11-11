The camera angle is not quite good, the lighting is often disappointing and the resolution is not really what you would expect for a hefty 250 euros (next year 280 euros) and a 9 euro tip. No, you don’t request a flash photo because you want to hang it enlarged above your bed. Still, it is useful to always check your photos, as in the case of the above shots.

Truck driver Henry was fined for ignoring a red traffic light at an intersection in Groningen. He thought it was ‘all a bit vague’, because as a professional driver he does not make a habit of driving through a red light. When he requested the photos, he immediately saw where it had gone wrong.

Traffic warden stands above traffic light

The flash photo clearly shows how the traffic controller lets traffic go through a red light. According to our traffic laws in the Netherlands, the assignment of a traffic controller is always leading. If a controller says you can go through red, you can go through red. The problem is that the speed camera was not switched off and does not know that there is a traffic controller.

The driver reports to TopGear that an objection has been lodged, but that the CJIB has not yet responded. It seems to us that the fine is unjustified no brainer. The only question is how many people paid the speeding ticket without first looking at the photo. ‘It would be a shame if people were fined through no fault of their own. I also don’t understand why they don’t turn off the speed camera,” Henry says.