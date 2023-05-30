Traffic | VR’s leadership is bubbling again: Now Topi Simola is leaving

Topi Simola, who served as interim CEO after Lauri Sipponen’s dismissal, will continue in his current job as VR-Yhtymä’s director of urban transport until August 8.

Rail traffic city ​​traffic director of the managing VR-Yhtymä Top Simola leaves VR. The employment of Simola, who was part of VR’s management team, will continue until August 8, according to VR’s communications.

Simola was appointed interim CEO of VR Group after VR’s board dismissed the CEO in April 2022 Lauri Sipponen.

After the application process, the new CEO was appointed as the CEO of Oriola and Tikkurila Elisa Markula. He started his job on August 30, 2022.

In the years 2019–2022, Simola was responsible for VR’s passenger traffic. Previously, he has worked, among other things, as the CEO of the taxi company Cabonline Finland.

Sipponen is currently the CEO of Laitila Wirvoitusjuomatehtaa.

Chairman of the board of VR Group Kjell Forsén changed at the end of March 2023 Esa Rautalinkon.

He was the first to tell about it Financial life.

