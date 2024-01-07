Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | VR is canceling long-distance train services from the beginning of the week due to the frost

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Traffic | VR is canceling long-distance train services from the beginning of the week due to the frost

The severe frosts of the past few days have tested VR's equipment.

Part early week train services are canceled due to severe frost, VR tells. According to VR, shifts are being canceled in order to ensure smooth traffic as possible in the coming days.

Customers who booked a ticket for canceled trains will be transferred to the next train trains or replacement bus connections.

According to VR, the cancellations apply to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday train services. Shifts are canceled between Helsinki and Turku Kupitta, Tampere and Jyväskylä and Jyväskylä and Helsinki, among others.

The severe frosts of the past few days have tested VR's equipment. VR cancelled sixty train shifts at the weekend, and in addition, the trains have been late on several days.

#Traffic #canceling #longdistance #train #services #beginning #week #due #frost

See also  Researchers Film "Monster" Shark Bigger Than Their Submarine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Community invests more than 600,000 euros to modernize air quality measuring stations

The Community invests more than 600,000 euros to modernize air quality measuring stations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result