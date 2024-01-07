Traffic | VR is canceling long-distance train services from the beginning of the week due to the frost

The severe frosts of the past few days have tested VR's equipment.

Part early week train services are canceled due to severe frost, VR tells. According to VR, shifts are being canceled in order to ensure smooth traffic as possible in the coming days.

Customers who booked a ticket for canceled trains will be transferred to the next train trains or replacement bus connections.

According to VR, the cancellations apply to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday train services. Shifts are canceled between Helsinki and Turku Kupitta, Tampere and Jyväskylä and Jyväskylä and Helsinki, among others.

