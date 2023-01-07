Traffic violations | The video shows how the police chase the tow truck on Ring III

The driver drove at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour to escape from the police. According to Commissioner Säilä-Saartenoja, chases are weekly in the capital region, although rarely so dramatic.

Police drove an Audi passenger car from behind on ring III from Vantaa to Helsinki on Friday evening at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The chase was recorded on the dashboard camera of the reader’s car about 300 meters away from the Malmin exit.

Kaahari continued driving via Lahdenväylä to Helsinki Koskelantie, after which the vehicle disappeared from police sight.

Helsinki inspector of the police department Outi Säilä-Saartenojan according to the situation where the police go on a chase are weekly in the capital region.

The commissioner will not comment on the details of Friday’s events, as the incident is being investigated by the Itä-Uusimaa police. The investigation with HS’s information is still ongoing.

“The chases are usually not as violent as in the mentioned case, but they are still unfortunately common,” says Säilä-Saartenoja.

“Usually, chases start when the police have noticed a traffic violation or a driving error and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver has started to drive away.”

When a possible chase situation arises, according to the inspector, the police patrol must consider whether the police will follow the fleeing vehicle in an effort to stop it. Another option is to give up the chase and transfer the case to investigation.

“Consideration must be continuous in the situation.”

Chasing can endanger bystanders, but sometimes the risk of danger caused by the driver to traffic is so great that you have to go after them.

Each situation is therefore different.

“Typically, the attempt is made to stop the driver if he is suspected of being drunk or under the influence of narcotics,” says Säilä-Saartenoja.

Knowledge the police can get the car’s registration number from the person being chased. Based on that, you can find out that the person has several drunk driving convictions. Then there is reason to suspect that he might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sometimes the registration number reveals that there is a wanted notice for the owner of the car.

“If it’s about, for example, unpaid fines, it’s not worth chasing, or you should give up more quickly when security risks rise,” says Säilä-Saartenoja.

“But sometimes it is revealed that a person is wanted for serious crimes. Then he should be caught immediately.”