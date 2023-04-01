Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | Viitostie crossed for hours in Joroinen after a truck overturned on the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Traffic | Viitostie crossed for hours in Joroinen after a truck overturned on the road

There were no personal injuries in the accident.

31.3. 23:15

Highway 5 traffic is stopped in Joroinen Etelä-Savo, when a semi-trailer truck overturned on the road diagonally south of Joroinen municipal center. Viitosti’s traffic stop at the accident site will last for hours, the on-duty fire marshal estimates for STT at 11 p.m.

According to the fire marshal, traffic will be diverted past the accident site in both directions along detours.

There were no personal injuries in the accident, and no other vehicles besides the truck were involved. According to the fire marshal, driving conditions were normal at the scene of the accident.

#Traffic #Viitostie #crossed #hours #Joroinen #truck #overturned #road

See also  Ukraine At least 10,000 refugees now arrive in Berlin every day - HS visited a train station with a lot of crying
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Crisis in the world of cryptocurrencies: FTX went bankrupt and now Binance is in the crosshairs of the US government

Crisis in the world of cryptocurrencies: FTX went bankrupt and now Binance is in the crosshairs of the US government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result