Traffic | Viitostie crossed for hours in Joroinen after a truck overturned on the road

31.3. 23:15

Highway 5 traffic is stopped in Joroinen Etelä-Savo, when a semi-trailer truck overturned on the road diagonally south of Joroinen municipal center. Viitosti’s traffic stop at the accident site will last for hours, the on-duty fire marshal estimates for STT at 11 p.m.

According to the fire marshal, traffic will be diverted past the accident site in both directions along detours.

There were no personal injuries in the accident, and no other vehicles besides the truck were involved. According to the fire marshal, driving conditions were normal at the scene of the accident.