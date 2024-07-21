Proposal is inspired by Swedish experience, which managed to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths to zero

The law project 722 of 2024 establishes the Vision Zero program as part of the strategy for developing policies, plans, programs and actions related to urban mobility, traffic and transportation in the country.

The main premise of the Vision Zero program, created in Sweden in 1997, is that no premature death in traffic is acceptable. The initiative has managed to transform Swedish traffic into one of the safest in the world and has served as an example for the implementation of proposals for safe mobility systems in several countries.

According to the Ministry of Transportcountries, regions and cities that adopted safe system principles instead of a traditional road safety management approach had more impressive results.

An example is the Pnatrans (National Plan for Reducing Traffic Deaths and Injuries), created by law 13,614 of 2018 to guide traffic managers in Brazil to implement actions aimed at reducing the number of traffic victims.

Although there is already guidance due to Pnatrans for the adoption of Vision Zero, the objective of the deputy’s proposal Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) is to establish a law with guidelines on the program.

According to the text, the implementation of Vision Zero will take place through:

permanent traffic education campaigns on institutional channels in the 3 spheres of government;

monitoring and identification of the traffic profile and traffic accidents, delimiting priority areas and actions in precise and effective planning;

training of public managers, technicians and professionals;

specific training for drivers of public passenger transport vehicles regarding coexistence with cyclists and pedestrians;

encouraging science, technology, research, development and innovation focused on good road planning practices in line with Vision Zero;

formulation of short, medium and long-term schedule for gradual implementation of projects aligned with Vision Zero, including road safety targets;

inclusion of Vision Zero as an agenda item in public events and related commemorative dates in the country’s official events calendar;

updating of current legislation in the Brazilian legal system;

conducting investigations to determine the causes of each traffic death, identifying and prioritizing safety actions to prevent new deaths in the same place and conditions.

National Day in Memory of Traffic Victims

The proposal defines the 3rd Sunday of November as the National Day in Memory of Traffic Victims as the main date to give visibility to Vision Zero through various activities promoted by ministries and other federal agencies.

Duda Salabert states that Vision Zero is an ideal to be followed and that it must be built gradually, with analysis, monitoring, planning, testing and improvements.

“As reported globally, the capital of Norway, Oslo, did not record any deaths of cyclists or pedestrians on its streets and avenues in 2019. The reason: the local public administration is fully committed to Vision Zero, in which every life matters and no death is tolerated in traffic,” argued the parliamentarian.

Next steps

The project that aims to prevent deaths in traffic is being processed in conclusive character. It will be analyzed by the following committees:

Road and Transport;

Urban Development;

Finance and Taxation;

Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

If approved by the boards, it will be sent for analysis by the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.