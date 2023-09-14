Traffic | Utissuomalainen: Half of the pole cameras only report excessive speeding

Only thirty cameras also record lower overspeeds.

About half of the police pole cameras that are on in Finland only warn of quite a large speeding, reported Uutissuomalainen on Thursday.

These cameras only record driving when the speed limit is at least 21 kilometers per hour, i.e. the daily fine threshold is exceeded.

By raising the threshold for stopping speeding, it has been possible to reduce the workload at the police traffic safety center. The head of the traffic control function of the Helsinki police, the chief inspector, told Uutissuomalai Dennis Pasterstein.

“The intervention threshold is changed regularly based on how much staff the traffic safety center has,” Pasterstein added.

The center processes the images from the pole cameras and sends a penalty to the owner of the vehicle based on them.

There are more than a thousand camera poles in Finland, where the police recycle cameras. On average, around 70 cameras are on at the same time on the pole.

Now it turned out that only about 35 of them depict speeding fines as well as lower speeding. These minor violations will bring the driver either a traffic violation fee or a warning.

Traffic Safety Center was able to handle about 130,000 speeding cases last year. The amount was affected by the reform of the Road Traffic Act that entered into force in 2020. The associated change in the information system slowed down the processing of sanctions, and in addition, according to Uutissuomalainen, the center’s employees have also been tied to other jobs.

The Police Board told STT in July that the police is preparing to expand traffic control with pole cameras.

In addition to speeding, the tin policemen will now aim to record the use of a mobile phone, driving too close to another driver and slowing down the use of a seat belt.

Police inspector Heikki Ihalainen said at the time that an even more versatile use of sheet metal police is being prepared for newer model camera poles. There are currently around 300 of them on Finnish roads.

The Police Board did not respond to STT’s request for comment for the story by Thursday afternoon.