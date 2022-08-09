Traffic | Two vandals messed up train traffic in Finland for hours – This is how Finland prepares for disruptions that threaten security of supply

Security of supply will not collapse, even if Finland’s rail traffic stops completely. More important than avoiding disturbances are the means to respond to them.

Single vandalism can disrupt rail traffic widely.

This became clear when the broken electric cables in Lempäälä caused major disruptions to train traffic across Finland on Monday. Vandalism is suspected as the cause. The Swedish Rail Transport Center has filed a criminal complaint about the matter.

Read more: The police suspect old acquaintances of the cable cut that stopped train traffic, the act was recorded on a surveillance camera

In terms of security of supply, electricity is very important, and the railway system is no exception, says the logistics contingency manager Tapio Tourula From the Security of Service Center.

“If the locomotive runs on electricity and the electric cable has been cut, the electric locomotive cannot cross it,” says Tourula.

Despite this, Tourula would not consider the possibility of similar disruptions to be a significant risk to security of service.

The railway system the role in maintenance reliability is of course important. That’s why susceptibility to disruption is closely monitored, and operational reliability is constantly evaluated, Tourula says.

“If trains could not run in Finland at all, it would certainly affect the security of supply and make things more difficult.”

In terms of security, however, the resilience of the system, i.e. the ability to respond to problems, is essential.

“For example, we are looking at how much of the goods are transported in the railway system and how much can be transferred to road traffic if necessary.”

Goods can be transported in trucks, for example. It is possible to organize bus rides for people, as was done at the beginning of the week.

The length of the disturbances also matters. When a single malfunction can be corrected quickly enough, the consequences remain relatively small.

The Finnish Railways Agency assistant manager Mauri Mäkiaho says that the sources of interference are quite easy to locate. It is usually known on which section of the track the problems are, and help can be found quickly.

According to Mäkiaho, the systems have been built in such a way that everything is not dependent on one card. However, even a very localized fault can affect traffic widely, even if only part of the system is out of order.

“When equipment related to traffic control falls off, train safety is compromised. When traffic is stopped, the consequences are easier to control,” says Mäkiaho.

The severed cable was a communication cable related to the train’s control and safety systems. The effects were visible because several cables were cut from a central location.

The section between Tampere and Riihimäki is part of the main line, so the effects of the fault will affect traffic between Helsinki and Oulu in particular, but also other transport links. Through the exchange connections, the effects are felt throughout the country.

Mäkiaho does not think that it would be particularly easy to disrupt rail traffic in Finland.

The equipment and devices are not normally visible, and the track areas are usually fenced off.

“If someone wants to intentionally break something, of course it is possible. But it is by no means particularly easy.”

Also in Lempäälä, someone had probably gone to a closed construction site. According to Mäkiaho, the cables are thick, so tools had to be prepared to cut them.

According to Tourula, experience shows that the railway system in Finland works well despite occasional disturbances.

“In the big picture, faults can be fixed quickly,” says Tourula.

Digitalization, however, causes risks related to cyber security and electricity supply more widely. According to Tourula, they should be taken seriously.