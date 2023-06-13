Traffic | Two motorists crashed side by side on highway 8 – The police radar showed a shocking reading

The police stopped crooks and drunk drivers over the weekend in Satakunta.

In Poriin Nakkila and Noormarku, drivers who were driving drunk and driving at excessive speeds were caught over the weekend, the Southwestern Finland police say in a news release sent out on Monday.

On Sunday two motorcycles drove against the police patrol on highway 8 in Pori at around 10 p.m. The motorcycles were driving side by side and the speed of both was measured by radar at 228 kilometers per hour. The speed limit on the road section is 100.

The police stopped the motorcycles. The men who were drivers were ordered to be temporarily banned from driving. Both drivers are suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety.

On Friday the police patrol received a task from the emergency center about a drive-by in Nakkila on Helsingintie on Friday shortly before 4 pm in the afternoon. When the patrol arrived at the scene, it became clear that the car had driven into the central barrier between the passing lanes.

The man who was the driver of the vehicle was found at the scene, and he blew into the police’s breathalyzer with a result of 1.00 mg/l, or about 2.25 per thousand. The driver was also given a rapid drug test, the result of which was positive for drugs.

The driver is suspected of aggravated drunk driving and endangering traffic safety. The driver was ordered to a temporary driving ban.

Friday night shortly before midnight, the police patrol spotted a car in Noormarku, which the patrol decided to stop. The woman who worked as a driver blew into the screening breathalyzer with a result that exceeded the limit of aggravated drunk driving. For this reason, the driver was also given a precision breathalyzer test.

The result of the accuracy breathalyzer test was 0.53 mg/l, or about 1.2 per thousand. The driver is suspected of aggravated drunken driving. The driver was ordered to a temporary driving ban.

Late on Friday around 11:30 p.m., a police patrol conducted a speed control on highway 2 in Pori. The patrol noticed that the motorcycle was driving at a clear speed limit. The patrol used the radar to measure the speed of the motorcycle at 162 kilometers per hour. The speed limit was 100.

The patrol found a motorcycle, the driver of which turned out to be a man who was temporarily banned from driving. The driver also did not have the driving license required to drive the motorcycle he was driving. The driver is suspected of being guilty of grossly endangering traffic safety and driving a vehicle without a license.