Traffic | Two drivers pulled over for considerable speeding on Länsiväylä, the other got away from the police

Two a motorist was pulled over for considerable speeding on Länsiväylä on Saturday night, the Länsi-Uusimaa police informs.

The motorcycle police noticed two cars driving significantly over the speed limit on Länsiväylä at the Kivenlahti junction. At Kirkkonummi, the drivers were driving in adjacent lanes, accelerating strongly.

The police patrol stopped the car, which was driving 223 kilometers per hour while the speed limit was 100 kilometers per hour.

The police took over the driver’s license of the 18-year-old driver, ordered him to a temporary driving ban and are investigating the matter as a gross endangerment of traffic safety. In addition to the driver, there was also one passenger in the car.

The police did not manage to reach the other car.