Transport|Four people were injured in a chase between two cars. One of them was seriously injured.

in Hämeenlinna On Kolmostie about 500 meters from the border of Kanta-Häme and Pirkanmaa, two cars have been chased, the Kanta-Häme rescue service tells STT.

Four people have been injured in the accident, one of them seriously.

Traffic towards Tampere is currently completely closed on the road. The rescue service directs the traffic.