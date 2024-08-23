Friday, August 23, 2024
Traffic | Train service suspended in Pasila

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2024
in World Europe
Traffic | Train service suspended in Pasila
Train service has been suspended in Pasila, Helsinki. The rescue service also told about its mission at Pasila station.

Train service has been interrupted in Pasila, VR says in its traffic bulletin on Friday early evening. The interruption of traffic is said to be due to a power outage.

Fintraffic has so far not given a repair estimate for the duration of the disruption.

The Helsinki Rescue Service said on Friday after the evening that there was smoke coming from under the train at Pasila station. The rescue service was at the site to investigate the situation.

The Helsinki Rescue Service reported the matter on message service X.

