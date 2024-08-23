Traffic | Train service suspended in Pasila

Transport|Train service has been suspended in Pasila, Helsinki. The rescue service also told about its mission at Pasila station.

Train service has been interrupted in Pasila, VR says in its traffic bulletin on Friday early evening. The interruption of traffic is said to be due to a power outage.

Fintraffic has so far not given a repair estimate for the duration of the disruption.

The Helsinki Rescue Service said on Friday after the evening that there was smoke coming from under the train at Pasila station. The rescue service was at the site to investigate the situation.

The Helsinki Rescue Service reported the matter on message service X.