Sunday, June 11, 2023
Traffic | Train service interrupted on the Lahti direct line due to fires, Z-trains between Kerava and Lahti will be replaced by buses

June 11, 2023
There is a wildfire on the railway section between Kerava and Järvenpää. A steam locomotive has caught fire in Mäntsälä.

THE BAY the straight line train service towards Lahti is interrupted due to several fires.

A steam locomotive is on fire in Mäntsälä and the catenary has broken, says the Central Uusimaa rescue service.

Train traffic between Kerava and Järvenpää was suspended by order of the authorities due to a wildfire, says VR.

There will be delays in both local and long-distance train traffic. VR asks passengers to also prepare for the cancellation of local trains.

All Z-trains between Kerava and Lahti have been replaced by buses for the time being. They stop at intermediate stations.

The news is updated.

