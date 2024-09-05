Traffic | Traffic is congested on Mannerheimintie

Transport|A wire that fell on the road is messing up traffic in Helsinki.

Trams the wire used fell on the road on Mannerheimintie in Taka-Töölö shortly before eight on Wednesday morning.

The line is partially on the highway and traffic is congested.

For tram traffic the accident does not affect, because due to the renovation of Mannerheimintie, there are no trams there.

The wire came loose at the end of the adjacent construction site, he says, who witnessed the incident while waiting for the bus Selina Kynnös.

“All I could hear was a rap, and the whole thing crashed onto the road on top of the cars.”

Kynnös says that there were a few people at the bus stop just meters away, but no one was at the wire that just fell.

The cause of the fall of the contact wire is not known, nor is the duration of the repair work, according to the communication of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).