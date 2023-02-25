The Department of Roads (DER) informed this Saturday, 25, that traffic is released for light and heavy vehicles on the highways in the region of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. The trip to the region can be made both by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, and by the Tamoios and Oswaldo Cruz highways, depending on the point on Rio-Santos (SP-055).

The heavy rains during Carnival left, according to the most recent figures, 59 dead on the north coast, where there were landslides and blocked roads.

Firefighters are still looking for the missing and the state government recommends avoiding the entire area, given the risk of a new storm this weekend.

Only the stretch of km 82 of the Mogi Bertioga highway (SP-098), in Biritiba-Mirim, next to the Sertãozinho River bridge, remains completely prohibited.

There is currently a partial ban on the following locations:

• Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055)

– Km 155 – Erosion. shoulder;

– Km 189 – Erosion. Coasting (Praia da Boracéia);

– Km 066 – barrier fall. Coasting (Fortaleza Beach);

– Km 087 – fall of barrier and trees (Praia da Cocanha); eastbound reversible lane;

– Km 96 – fall of barrier (Massaguaçu Beach); partial east runway;

– Km 116 – barrier fall (Praia da Cigarra); shoulder;

– Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier, erosion and trees (Praia do Guaicá and Toque Toque); Stop and Go East;

– Km 157 to 162 – barrier fall (Maresias Beach); Stop and Go;

– Km 164 – barrier fall (Boiçucanga Beach); Stop and Go;

– Km 174 – barrier fall (Praia Preta). Train;

– Km 180 – tree fall (Praia Preta); shoulder;

– Km 188 to 189 – erosion (Praia de Boracéia); shoulder;

– Km 203 – barrier fall (Guaratuba Beach). Roadside.

• Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125)

– Km 07 – fall of barrier and trees. (Morro da Pilôa). Reversible northbound lane;

– Km 13 – fall of barrier (Horto Florestal). Northbound reversible lane.

• Mogi Bertioga Highway (SP-098)

– Km 87 – Erosion. partial ban;

– Km 90 to 91 – Fall of barrier. Partial ban.

• Engenheiro Ariovaldo de Almeida Viana Highway (SP-61)

– Km 16 – barrier fall (Praia do Perequê): shoulder.

total ban

• Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098)

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway remains completely closed due to the rupture of a pipe at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim.