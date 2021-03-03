Not sure what your point balance is?

Find out how to find out quickly to avoid getting scared, especially if we are thinking of taking a trip. Many drivers find out about the loss of their license when they are informed that it is going to be withdrawn through a letter certifying the loss of their driving license.

Currently, all drivers have a points driving license that has an initial balance of 8 points, which we are awarded as soon as we pass the driving test. If, during the next three years, they remain intact, they will become 12, that is, the maximum that was had before this new system. But if in the next three years we continue without infractions, again they give us more points, 2 this time (the balance will reach 14). The last point (15) is awarded after 3 years if, again, we continue without committing any infraction.

The consultation of points is only available for drivers included in the Registry of Drivers and Offenders of the General direction of traffic (DGT) who have a valid driving license. If this is your case, you will be able to know how many points you have through the DGT website. To make the query we have three options:

–Consult Points Balance and Background Information (with Cl @ ve): If you have a Cl @ ve identification mechanism, you can check your points balance and the details of the firm sanctions that have led to the deduction of points.

–Consult Points Balance and Background (with Certificate): If you have a digital certificate or electronic DNI, you can check your points balance and the detail of the firm sanctions that have led to the deduction of points.

–Consult Points Balance (with username and password): You can check your points balance, without the need for a digital certificate or electronic DNI. To consult the points you only need a username and password, which identifies you personally.