Monday, March 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | Three cars with Russian license plates were found in Finland – according to Customs, they may still be legal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Traffic | Three cars with Russian license plates were found in Finland – according to Customs, they may still be legal

If requested, a person driving a car with Russian license plates must prove the right to use his car to the Finnish authorities.

The weekend during the period, the authorities found three cars with Russian license plates in Finland. Customs is investigating the grounds for the vehicles in question being in Finland, says the director of the control department Sami Rakshit in the bulletin.

Customs reminds that there will also be cars registered in Russia legally in traffic in Finland from now on. Such are, for example, the cars registered in Russia of those working in Finland with a fixed-term, valid employment contract.

However, the driver of a car with a Russian license plate must, if requested, prove the right to use the car to the supervisory authorities in Finland.

The national six-month transition period for cars registered in Russia to leave the EU expired last Friday.

#Traffic #cars #Russian #license #plates #Finland #Customs #legal

See also  Position on Russia: Biden puts pressure on India
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Baldur's Gate 3 has a gigantic budget, we don't have 200 million dollars, explains Owlcat Games

Baldur's Gate 3 has a gigantic budget, we don't have 200 million dollars, explains Owlcat Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result