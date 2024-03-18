Traffic | Three cars with Russian license plates were found in Finland – according to Customs, they may still be legal

If requested, a person driving a car with Russian license plates must prove the right to use his car to the Finnish authorities.

The weekend during the period, the authorities found three cars with Russian license plates in Finland. Customs is investigating the grounds for the vehicles in question being in Finland, says the director of the control department Sami Rakshit in the bulletin.

Customs reminds that there will also be cars registered in Russia legally in traffic in Finland from now on. Such are, for example, the cars registered in Russia of those working in Finland with a fixed-term, valid employment contract.

However, the driver of a car with a Russian license plate must, if requested, prove the right to use the car to the supervisory authorities in Finland.

The national six-month transition period for cars registered in Russia to leave the EU expired last Friday.