Traffic | This is how Helsinki's trams are helped by special “bananas”

The icy and snowy winter has made “bananas” a more visible part of rail traffic.

When difficult weather conditions threaten the running of Helsinki's trams, a special travel game comes to the rescue. There are only two of them in Helsinki.

It is a multi-purpose tram Windhoff SF 50, which is nicknamed Banana because of its yellow color. You've seen that kind of thing more often than usual this winter, a tram driver from Helsinki knows Marko Kaislama.

“There has been so much snow this winter that Banaani has been used more than usual,” says Kaislama.

Kaislama has noticed that people are interested in technology related to trams. That's why he has updated nipple information about ratika in the Puskaradio Helsinki group on Facebook.

Multipurpose tram are used in different seasons for different purposes, says Kaislama. Brush equipment is changed for the winter, sanding equipment for the summer.

The front of the wagon has groove cutters, which are designed for removing ice that forms in the rail groove. The banana moves smoothly, as the milling speed is 3 kilometers per hour.

For removing snow, the trolley has a snow brush that can be turned into numerous brushing positions. In addition, the trolley has an alternator, which uses glycerol to remove ice and frost that forms on the contact wire.

In the grooves of the rails Accumulated snow and ice are not the only problem that plagues rail traffic in winter.

HSL's communications officer Johannes Laitila told HS during the freezing temperatures in January that the combination of freezing air, snow and wind can cause tram gears to freeze and refuse to turn. In January, old trams had to be completely taken out of service due to frost.

In addition undercooled water has recently frozen the catenary wires on the routes of the express tram. When ice starts to build up on the running wires, the trolleys don't get power.