Traffic | This is how Coldplay’s stadium concerts affect movement in Helsinki, the map shows the closed streets

Transport|If you come to the gig, you should allow plenty of time for the journey.

26.7. 17:29 | Updated 26.7. 18:10

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Coldplay’s concert chaos causes traffic arrangements in the vicinity of the Olympic Stadium. Several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic, and nearby parking spaces will be reserved for concert arrangements. Concertgoers are advised to arrive on time and use public transport or walk. HSL’s route guide application helps people who use public transport.

Coldplay a multi-day gig jam in Helsinki puts traffic in the vicinity of the Olympic Stadium into new faith, according to Live Nation’s press release.

Several streets are completely closed to vehicular traffic, and the concerts may also cause congestion in public transport.

Olympic Stadium the square, Mäntymäentie and Mäntymäki are completely reserved for concert arrangements.

For safety reasons, Pohjoinen Stadiontie, Stadionpolku, Hammerskjöldintie and parts of Paavo Nurme road will also be closed to vehicle traffic. Parking is also prohibited in these areas.

Traffic will also be restricted on Toivonkatu and on the stretch of Urheilukatu, which borders Sallinkatu and Toivonkatu. However, driving onto the plots is permitted.

By road arriving concert-goers are advised to look for parking spaces further away and move to the stadium on foot or by public transport.

The parking spaces in the nearby area are reserved for the arrangements of the concerts, and there are no separate parking spaces for concertgoers.

So it’s not a good idea to drive right near the stadium.

For the gig those arriving should reserve plenty of time for their journey and plan the route carefully, says HSL’s information designer Elias Kivelä.

Live Nation, which organizes the event, also advises you to arrive at the venue at least two hours before the start of the show, to make sure you get in on time.

Traffic delays and traffic jams may occur on concert days, although HSL is prepared for increasing passenger numbers with additional shiftsKivelä says.

“Especially around the stadium, there is certainly a traffic jam. Especially after the gigs are over, there can be a lot of people in traffic.”

According to Kivelä, it is difficult to predict other bottlenecks in advance. For this reason, he encourages the use of HSL’s route guide application. The application shows in real time how the means of transport travel.

Those who travel less frequently in Helsinki should also remember that the subway station at the railway station is closed, and the normal traffic on Mannerheimintie has detours due to renovations.

Correction 26.7. at 18:09: Urheilukatu was earlier mistakenly called Urheilutie in the article.