Traffic | There were more crashes than usual in Helsinki on Wednesday – according to the Commissioner, the reason is “weather and chance”

On Wednesday, there were slightly more sheet metal crashes in Helsinki than on a normal weekday.

Capital region major roads avoided bad fog on Wednesday, but at least in Helsinki, commuting traffic on smaller roads was congested in the morning and evening.

Only the Itäväylä was congested when the ring roads and motorways and access roads were examined. This is what the traffic operator at Fintraffic's road traffic center says Jarmo Eloranta. There was a traffic jam in the morning and in the evening going in the direction of Helsinki.

Itäväylä's morning rush hour was caused by the police station Janne Laukkanen at least partly due to the fact that there was a sheet metal crash on the Kulosaari bridge at the end of Helsinki in the morning.

According to Eloranta and Laukkanen, the congestion was affected by the public transport strike. Metro, trams, light rail line 15 and most of the buses will not run in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and Thursday due to the strike.

The congestion in the morning was also caused by the fact that it had snowed a lot. According to Laukkanen, not all roads in Helsinki had been plowed in the morning.

in Helsinki there have also been some sheet metal crashes. Laukkanen said on Wednesday after 5 p.m. that there had been a couple dozen minor traffic accidents in the last 12 hours.

Laukkanen estimates that the sheet rattled a little more than on a normal weekday. In his opinion, it was “weather and chance”. The accidents are evenly distributed throughout Helsinki and there were no major injuries.

In addition, the police received reports in the morning that heavy vehicles had been stuck and were congesting traffic.

Fintraffic's Eloranta estimates that traffic on Thursday will probably be the same as on Wednesday. However, the driving weather is better then.