Traffic | There are two big events in Helsinki this weekend

The events cause traffic restrictions in Helsinki on Saturday, with exceptions from morning to evening.

A running event The Helsinki Half Marathon and the music event Helsinki Samba Carnaval will bring changes to the city’s traffic on Saturday.

The running event starts at 8:15 at Töölönlahti park. From there the runners route runs along Baana to Punavuori, Eiranranta, Kaivopuisto, Katajanokka, Tervasaari, Kalasatama and via Pasila back to Töölönlahti.

In the event, the run is mainly along pedestrian and cycling paths, but partly also on vehicle paths. The running event affects traffic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event also brings changes to public transport.

On Saturday, the samba procession will affect traffic arrangements from 14:00 to 20:00. The procession proceeds from Senatintor to Aleksanterinkatu via Unioninkatu, Pohjoisesplanadi and Mannerheimintie.

The samba procession also has an effect public transport to flow.