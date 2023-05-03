Traffic | The visit of the prime ministers of the Nordic countries closes the streets in Helsinki

Due to the visit of the prime ministers of the Nordic countries, traffic in the center of Helsinki has exceptional arrangements between 10 am and 8 pm.

2.5. 15:21 | Updated 7:46 a.m

President Sauli Niinistö has invited the prime ministers of the Nordic countries to a joint meeting on Wednesday, May 3.

The meeting causes exceptional arrangements around Kauppatori.

In addition to the exceptional arrangements, several convoys are causing interruptions to traffic in other parts of the center of Helsinki.

Market is partially closed on Wednesday. Market operations will be located at the end facing Havis Amanda.

Suomenlinna’s ferry service is managed from Katajanoka via Suomenlinna’s service pier. Other Kauppator water transport is out of use and private water transport to Eteläsata is blocked.

Special arrangements may also cause exceptions for tram traffic. The matter will be announced on the website of Helsinki Region Transport (Hsl).

During the meeting, aviation in the area will also be restricted from Wednesday morning until eight in the evening.

Correction May 2 at 3:25 p.m.: The title of the article previously incorrectly mentioned the state visit in question. However, this is not the case.

