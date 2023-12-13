Traffic | The truck that caught fire on Ring 1 has been extinguished – traffic is moving in two lanes

The fire has been extinguished, but the lane is still closed to traffic.

A truck caught fire on Ring Road 1 in the eastbound lane, says the City of Helsinki rescue service in message service X.

The fire place is located about 200 meters from the Vihdintie exit.

The fire has been extinguished, but the lane is still closed to traffic and the police are directing traffic until the truck can be towed away, according to the rescue service.

The fire department suspects the cause of the fire to be overheated brakes.

There were no personal injuries in the accident.