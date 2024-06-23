Traffic | The train service between Helsinki and Turku is replaced by buses, stickers on the streets direct you to the bus stops

Transport|Train service between Helsinki and Turku will be interrupted for five weeks on Monday.

Trains will not soon run between Helsinki and Turku. The outage due to track work begins on June 24 and lasts for five weeks.

During the outage, the trains will be replaced by buses that leave the center of Helsinki from three different stops located on three different sides of the Sokos department store.

The stops are marked with green signs and stickers.

The signs have VR’s logo and drawings of means of transport. You can also choose the right stop for yourself using the signs on the sign: B1/2, B2 or B3/4.

Buses B3 and B4 leave from stop B3/4 on Mannerheimintie.

B initials the codes do not refer to platforms as in train traffic or stops as in local bus traffic.

In VR’s buses, the code refers to the line being driven.

Passengers can determine their stop from their ticket, the third number of which indicates the stop. For example, bus number 76100 leaves from stop B1.

However, depending on the time, the buses of line B2 leave either from the Kaivokatu stop or a good hundred meters away on the other side of the building from Postikatu.

There is also other traffic at the stops, such as local and tourist buses.

For bus routes, times are reserved for the use of the stop and staff are there to guide, VR’s communications specialist Elina Vuoksenmaa tells HS by email.

Stickers with arrows pointing towards the stops have been glued near the stops.