Traffic | The traffic of the 10 trams will stop for a year in Pikku-Huopalahti and Ruskeasuo in Helsinki

The tram connection to Pikku Huopalahti is replaced by bus line 10X.

Tram line 10 trams will not operate in Pikku Huopalahti until next year, starting on August 15. The tram route will end at Kuusitie.

The connection to Pikku Huopalahti is replaced by bus line 10X. Mannerheimintie bus lines are also available in Ruskeasuo.

The tram stops from Kuusieti to Korppaanmäentie, i.e. Tilkka, Ruskeasuo, Kytösuontie, Haapalahdenkatu and Korppaanmäki, are without tram traffic during the exception.

Tram line there will be a change to the route, because a tram depot will be built at Ruskeasuo and at the same time Korppaanmäentie will be renovated.

Ruskeasuo’s new tram depot will be the second main depot of Kaupunkiliikenne Oy and thus a very important part of the entire tram network.

The new depot is part of the overall reform, in which the entire Kaupunkilkeinen depot network is renewed. The contract also has effects on other traffic on Mannerheimintie and other streets in the area. For example, Nauvontie will be closed to traffic during the works.

Mannerheimintien along the Kuusitie–Ruskeasuo section, the existing bus lines serve as replacement connections for line 10. Trunk lines 40, 200, 300 and 400 run from Ruskeasu in the direction of the city center to Elielinaukio, in addition to other bus lines. Vihdintie trunk lines, i.e. 200 and 300, are available from around Korppaanmäki at the Ruskeasuo depot and Talontie stops.

Tram line 3, on the other hand, will be temporarily moved away from Kuusitie due to lack of space and it will run to Töölö hall, i.e. it will use Kisahalli’s stops. Stops Kuusitie, Jalavatie and Töölöntulli will not run on line 3.